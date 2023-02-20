PFS Investments Inc. Buys 63,870 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

