PFS Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares MBS ETF worth $91,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

