PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,680.0% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 233,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $125.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

