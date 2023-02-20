PFS Investments Inc. Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,373 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 73.60% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
ISEM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
