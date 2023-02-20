PFS Investments Inc. Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,530. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

