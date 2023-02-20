PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 27,714 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.20. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.