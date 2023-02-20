PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 47,738 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Omnicom Group worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,842. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.