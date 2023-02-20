Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

PHAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

