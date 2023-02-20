Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Trading Down 6.1 %
PHAR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
