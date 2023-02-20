Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE PDM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

