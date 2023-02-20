Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

