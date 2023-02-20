Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.29. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $546.95.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

