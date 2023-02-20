Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $84.05 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.05 million and $90,220.35 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00202099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

