Pivotal Research Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $55.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 23.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

