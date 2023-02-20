Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.08 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $71.08 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.70 or 0.27867117 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.