Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

