Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 2559298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of £72.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

