Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.62 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00012679 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $36.62 million and $60,098.66 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

