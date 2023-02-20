Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Lessened by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 598,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

