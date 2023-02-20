Premia (PREMIA) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $476,652.54 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00422732 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.93 or 0.28002518 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

