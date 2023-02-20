Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot Company Profile

NYSE:HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.17.

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.