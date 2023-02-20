Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys 4,181 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after buying an additional 960,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

