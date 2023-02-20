Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys 883 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,748,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $180,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300,583 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,519,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after buying an additional 139,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.