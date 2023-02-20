Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

