Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

