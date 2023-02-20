Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.