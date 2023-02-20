Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of PDEX opened at $15.76 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
