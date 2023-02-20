Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $15.76 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Stories

