Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.
Progressive stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. 3,862,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. Progressive has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
