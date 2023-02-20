ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

