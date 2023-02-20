ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for about 7.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 136.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

