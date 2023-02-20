Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.95 on Monday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.