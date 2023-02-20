Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.
Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
