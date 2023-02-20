Pundi X (New) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.26 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $138.30 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00423810 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.38 or 0.28073965 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51446097 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,276,737.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.