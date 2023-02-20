Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PPT opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.