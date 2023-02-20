QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $499,017.96 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.49345316 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $468,209.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

