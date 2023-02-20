Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,188 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,309. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

