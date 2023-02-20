Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Price Performance

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.