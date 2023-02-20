Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,223 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

