Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,193 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

