Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

