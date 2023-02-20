Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 378.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.59. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

