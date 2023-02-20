Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 169.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.45. 899,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

