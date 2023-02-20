Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 19,843 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 3,569,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,079. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

