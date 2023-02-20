Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 201,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497,510 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.02. 1,972,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,515. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

