Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

