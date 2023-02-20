Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.52 and $181,042.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00215995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,818.21 or 1.00001041 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,078.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

