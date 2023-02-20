QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.50 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $105.50 million and $84,957.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00215402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134576 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,717.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

