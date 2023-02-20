QUASA Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $105.22 million and $85,161.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00215415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,936.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134576 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,717.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

