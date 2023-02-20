QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 855,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

