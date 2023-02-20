QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 855,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
