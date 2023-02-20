Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEP traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $51.07. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

