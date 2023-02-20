Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of QRTEP traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $51.07. 75,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $96.89.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
