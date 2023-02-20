Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.01283396 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013638 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035653 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01636479 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

